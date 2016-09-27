Underpass’ Video for “Whitest Light” Will Make You Want to Lie Down, In The Best Way Possible

Underpass are a post hardcore band from Vancouver BC, the fourth most densely populated city in North America and home to musical luminaries such as Grimes, Japandroids, Tegan and Sara, Carly Rae Jepsen and everyone’s favourite guilty pleasure singer-songwriter Bryan Adams. Today Underpass are premiering their video for “Whitest Light”, the second track to be taken from their latest LP Red Reflection.

Directed by Julian Klincewicz, the video is a dream-like experience that kinda makes us want to take a valium and lay down on the sofa for a really, really long time – in the best way possible. Watch below.