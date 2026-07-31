4 Underrated Songs From the Mid-90s That Accidentally Created 2000s Nu-Metal

In the 2000s, nu-metal became much more defined among bands such as System Of A Down, Linkin Park, Slipknot, and Papa Roach. Two major nu-metal bands have announced an upcoming tour, and it’s got us thinking about the genre’s creation. Though the foundation of nu-metal was planted in the mid-to-late 90s, these bands put all the right pieces together. These underrated songs from the mid-90s accidentally created 2000s nu-metal.

“like i care” by helmet

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Many of the 2000s nu-metal bands cited Helmet as a major influence. They’re often credited as helping to create the genre in the 90s. Their biggest hit, “Unsung”, was a defining track for the genre in 1992. Their 1997 album, Aftertaste, is often overlooked, though it helped create the sound of 2000s nu-metal. “Like I Care” is a great example, as it sounds ahead of its time. They’ve been cited as an influence by Linkin Park, System Of A Down, and KoRn.

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“what a day” by faith no more

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Faith No More is also credited with taking part in nu-metal’s creation. In 1995, King For A Day…Fool For A Lifetime is criminally underrated compared to the band’s two previous releases. The album is loaded with underrated tracks, including “What A Day”. Many tracks on this album served as inspiration for 2000s nu-metal, and it’s evident. Faith No More not only influenced 2000s nu-metal but also their peers such as KoRn, Deftones, and Slipknot.

“Headup” by Deftones

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Released on Deftones’ 1997 album, Around The Fur, this song could’ve easily been released ten years later. Deftones were very much ahead of their time within nu-metal, defining the genre in the mid-to-later 90s. This is yet another song that is KoRn-coded, yet they were peers. Deftones were just as influential to their peers, such as Slipknot, as they were to new 2000s nu-metal bands.

“stalemate” by limp bizkit

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On Limp Bizkit’s debut album, they immediately took over nu-metal. Nu-metal bands for the next decade had a template that was proven effective. “Stalemate” is a heavily underrated nu-metal track from the debut album. Bands such as Linkin Park, Papa Roach, and Hollywood Undead cite Limp Bizkit as an influence.

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