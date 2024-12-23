‘Undertale’ Inspiration And Cult Classic RPG Is Coming To Steam

Gaming is such a wondrous medium. I, like virtually everyone else, adored Undertale. (I’m not a monster — I did a wholesome run where nobody perished.) Whenever the iconic RPG comes up, the closest comparison is often Earthbound/Mother. But, nobody told me about another of Undertale‘s core inspirations. A cult classic RPG that’s coming to Steam and the Nintendo Switch very soon! Since I didn’t know about it despite being a big geek, I figured many of y’all may have missed it, too. Introducing 2008’s OFF!

Toby Fox referenced OFF multiple times when citing his magnum opus’ core inspirations, and true fans saw the parallels between Undertale and OFF. For starters, read the synopsis for OFF and tell me you don’t see the comparisons between the two!

“‘I’m the Batter. I’ve been entrusted with a sacred mission.’ — One of the most influential RPGs of the last 20 years is finally coming to Steam. Take control of the Batter as he seeks to purify an uncanny and hopeless world haunted by specters, guided by a cryptic, grinning cat called The Judge,” the game’s Steam blurb emphasizes. Yeah, there’s certainly nothing familiar about the theme of purification to cleanse a helpless, broken world. Nothing to do with Undertale whatsoever!

This remastered version of the game will even include all-new bosses and areas! “Possibly one of the greatest RPGs I have ever played. OFF has such a surreal world and cast of characters. The art and enemies are bizarre but interesting,” one reviewer stated.

“It’s in a hand-drawn style and I like it. And the way Mortis used extremely simple colors and tiles really works here. Oh, and I cannot forget to mention one of the things I highly praise OFF for: It’s soundtrack. Alias Conrad Coldwood manages to make a soothing yet at times very intensive score that fits in the dark and depressive atmosphere of this game.”

If OFF is a major reason we have an Undertale at all? It’s only right to give it the love and appreciation it deserves!