UNESCO Has 25 New World Heritage Sites, Including One Massive Swamp

People of the world just got 25 more places they can trample as tourists, as UNESCO has added a slew of new sites to its World Heritage List, including a sprawling US swamp.

The latest additions to the list, as reported by Smithsonian, include such sites that you would’ve figured were already on the list, like Greece’s Mount Olympus, which seems to have made the Greeks quite happy. It made the list thanks to rich ancient mythology, sure, but also for its biodiversity.

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The spot where Buddha is believed to have delivered his first sermon, India’s Sarnath, is joining the list, along with Asuka and Fujiwara, Japan’s early ancient capitals, Tunisia’s gorgeous village of Sidi Bou Said, and the works of Finland’s famed architect Alvar Aalto.

One American Spot Made the List: a Gigantic, Alligator-Infested Swamp

US-based readers can take heart knowing that one American spot has made the list: the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, a massive swamp that’s mostly in Georgia but dips a little bit into the northern stretches of Florida, near Jacksonville. It’s a large preserve keeping one of North America’s last subtropical peatland ecosystems intact. It’s home to a bevy of plant species, hundreds of animal species, along with enough gators to keep their populations in check.

The list also includes a solemn nod to historical sites like Normandy’s D-Day landing beaches.

The rest of the list spans nearly every corner of the planet, including various sites in the Middle East, some fossil beds in Denmark, and ancient castles in Iran and Lebanon. It’s got medieval fortresses! Modernist architectural wonders! Ecosystems that somehow survived the industrialist’s scythe!

Overall, the list should add several points of interest to your lifelong travel plans, but all told it serves as a celebration of how we, collectively, as a species, occasionally resist the urge to turn beautiful things into parking lots.