Unhinged ‘Balatro’ Trailer Reveals Another Eight Friends to Its Ridiculously Large List of Collabs With ‘Friends of Jimbo 3’

If the nomination for the Game of the Year contender wasn’t clear enough, Balatro dropped a new update just hours before The Game Awards. ‘Friends of Jimbo 3’, a free update available now, adds another eight in-game collaborations to the game’s list of pals. Along with a totally unhinged trailer that’s entirely too on-point with Balatro‘s aura.

Yes, Jimbo, I do want to be your friend. Featuring Ben Starr, most recently known for his iconic performance as Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy XVI, the trailer depicts a manic Jimbo revealing his new friends, throwing fits, and getting really comfortable with bananas.

‘Friends of Jimbo 3’ will introduce eight new in-game collaborations to Balatro, offering a total of 16 different customizations for face cards to use. Joining the game are characters from Shovel Knight, Warframe, Potion Craft, Cult of the Lamb, Enter the Gungeon, Divinity: Original Sin 2, 1000xResist, and Don’t Starve.

This marks Balatro as having one of the largest amounts of in-game collaborations ever. Since releasing at the beginning of the year, Balatro now includes collabs from:

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

Cyberpunk 2077

Among Us

The Binding of Isaac

Vampire Survivors

Slay the Spire

Dave the Diver

Stardew Valley

Shovel Knight

Warframe

Potion Craft

Cult of the Lamb

Enter the Gungeon

Divinity: Original Sin II

1000xResist

Don’t Starve

Truly a game for the people. Balatro‘s cozy relationship with other beloved indie studios is the gaming dogpile we need. What’s next on the list of Jimbo’s friends? Who knows, but it seems there’s no shortage of IPs willing to join Balatro‘s welcoming circle. Another Crab’s Treasure? Crypt Custodian? Hades? MOUTHWASHING?! Please, let it be Mouthwashing.

‘Balatro’ proves you don’t need triple-A money to hit the jackpot

Balatro‘s rise to success is no surprise to those who’ve played. Just recently, it was announced the game generated over $4.2 million in net revenue since its release to mobile, selling 3.5 million copies worldwide. That’s not even accounting for game subscription services like Apple Arcade, meaning the total number of players is likely larger.

Since its nomination for Game of the Year at The Game Awards, Balatro has seen another surge in popularity. Many new players, curious why “just a card game” would earn such a coveted nomination, are quick to change their tunes once trying the poker roguelike. Will it win the title of 2024’s Game of the Year tonight? Hey, maybe – we’ll see how the cards fall.

Balatro and the ‘Friends of Jimbo 3’ update are available now on PC, PlayStation Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.