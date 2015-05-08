Uni Tataki with Avocado Mousse, Serrano, Hearts of Palm, and Seaweed Doritos Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

oil, to fry (such as canola or grapeseed)

½ cup rice vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

2 sheets nori

1 fresh Santa Barbara uni, cleaned

2 avocados, pureed with salt and lime and placed into piping bag

1 serrano chili, thinly sliced

1 heart of palm, thinly sliced

1 cup cornstarch slurry (1/2 cup water + 1/2 cup cornstarch, mixed)

micro-cilantro, for garnish

Directions



1. Heat fryer or pot with oil at 350° F/176° C. In a bowl, mix vinegar and sugar together.

2. Cut nori sheets into triangles. Using a paint brush, coat one side of triangle with slurry, place another triangle on top and press to seal and remove air. Brush both sides and fry until crisp. Repeat three times.

3. Once crisp, remove from fryer and drain on paper towels. Season with salt and reserve.

4. Brush vinegar mixture over uni and brulee lightly with blowtorch.

5. Now, it’s time to assemble the nachos: Pipe four Hershey Kiss-sized dollops of avocado mousse on the plate. Arrange bruleed uni on top of 3 of the 4 dollops. Place 1 slice of serrano and 1 slice of heart of pam on each piece of uni. Stick each seaweed Dorito vertically into the avocado. Sprinkle micro cilantro on the plate and serve.

From Chef’s Night Out: Saint Martha