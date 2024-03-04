Uniformed Police and Protester Arrests Overshadow Mardi Gras Celebrations

In the lead-up to Sydney’s annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on the weekend, tensions between community members, allies and NSW Police were high after an active officer was charged over the murder of a gay couple in the weeks prior, amplifying the debate of whether police should be allowed to attend the pride march.

Last Monday, the board for Mardi Gras requested NSW Police not participate in the weekend’s festivities after NSW constable Beau Lamarre was charged with the alleged murder of couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

The board said in a statement the involvement of the NSW Police in the annual parade could “add to the distress within our communities, already deeply affected by recent events”.

But the board backflipped days later and agreed to allow police to march in plainclothes but not uniform. NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said in a statement she was disappointed but the decision was “in consideration of the sensitivities”.

“The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is an important event on the NSW police calendar and as commissioner, I am committed to continuing to strengthen the relationship between my organisation and the LGBTQIA+ community,” she said.

“I thank the Mardi Gras Board for the cordial discussions over the past few days.”

Pride in Protest, a group that has long advocated for the removal of police from the Mardi Gras parade, shamed the decision on social media and said the board had betrayed the community and was “cracking under police pressure”.

“Whether in uniform or not, police participation in the Mardi Gras parade is unacceptable,” they said.

“The revelations of continuing incompetence and disregard for community safety, as seen in the case of Officer Lamarre, are only the latest demonstration that NSW police are not suitable, deserving or welcome to take part in the queer community’s premier annual celebrations.”

The activist group organised a snap protest in Surry Hills last Friday, which saw 300 people rally for the removal of police from the Mardi Gras parade.

NSW Police then declared the protest was “unauthorised” and that the crowd were directed to move onto the footpath. If they did not comply they were “physically removed”.

Police alleged there were no reports of damage to property or people involved, nor were any arrests made. However, Pride in Protest member Evan van Zijl said several ralliers received “countless scrapes, cuts and bruises at the hands of … police officers”.

Operation Mardi Gras 2024 was launched by the police late on Friday night ahead of Mardi Gras as a “highly visibility operation” that would involve general duties officers assisted by specialist units, making the presence of police significant.

Despite the agreement that officers would be able to march under the condition that they were out of uniform, officers who participated marched together carrying a NSW Police sign and wearing matching polos, understood to be their training uniform.

Eight pro-Palestinian protestors were also arrested during Saturday’s march after they interrupted the Labor Party’s float, which had NSW Premier Chris Minns aboard.

The protesters held a banner that read “Queer Solidarity With Palestinian Resistance”, releasing green, red, white and black smoke effects as they marched. Two protestors were allegedly thrown to the ground and moved away from the parade route after attempting to run from police.

The Action Against Apartheid Coalition, a Gadigal-based collective that is urging the Australian government to end its support of Israel, posted a statement to social media pleading NSW Police not to charge any involved in the protest on Saturday night.

“Police used excessive force against protesters, including severely injuring the shoulder of one protestor. This protestor is currently held in custody instead of receiving urgent care,” they said.

“Police and media reports are alleging that protestors released flares, which are illegal in NSW. But this is not true. Protestors released smoke effects which are legal in NSW, and are regularly used at events such as weddings, gender reveals, parties, and protest marches.

“We demand NSW Police release ALL protestors and allow those injured to receive care. We see these false charges as another ploy to criminalise, disrupt, and surveil activists urgently organising against Australia’s complicity in the genocide of Palestinians.”

NSW Premier Chris Minns’ only mention of the arrests was that the pro-Palestinian protest wasn’t “too much of a big deal on the night”.

“I mean, there was some coloured flares that went off, and I said yesterday, I thought that that was actually part of Mardi Gras,” he told ABC News Breakfast.

“So I don’t think that it disrupted me or the march too much. A little bit of protest at Mardi Gras is probably pretty standard, so not the end of the world.”

Adele is the Junior Writer & Producer for VICE AU/NZ. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter here.



