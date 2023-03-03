The 3 Most Unique (and Cursed) Things on Sale at Amazon This Week

TGIF! Not just because you don’t have to wake up at the crack of dawn tomorrow to slave away at the computer (hopefully), but because Amazon has amazing flash deals happening right now. We already found a full blown list of deals yesterday, but these are just a tad more bizarre. If you know anything about VICE, it’s that we’re not afraid to get a little weird with it, so we’re sending you off into the weekend with three of the wildest things on sale right now on Amazon. Let’s get wiggly.

A baguette pillow so 3D we’re scared

We all can’t afford a roundtrip to Paris, but we sure can afford one of France’s simple pleasures: this baguette pillow for 17% off. The design print is so disturbingly photorealistic and accurate that we think this pillow might be enchanted (in the best way possible, of course). Spoon it, hump it, pretend to eat it—we won’t judge.

Perfume that makes you automatically sexy

Having trouble attracting potential suitors? Just rub on this pheromone perfume by Pure Instinct for 29% off. It blends with your skin’s pH to create a one-of-a-kind scent that will make you oh so *alluring* . One of our writers even claimed to have at least one romantic interaction every single day while wearing it—hopefully it works a lot better than “Sex Panther.”

A Chipotle-worthy mascot

Eating a burrito-only diet sounds like a stomachache waiting to happen, but wrapping yourself in one sounds fabulous, especially if it’s 11% off. Sure, you’ve always referred to wrapping yourself up in a blanket as turning yourself into a “human burrito,” but this takes things to a whole new (see: literal) level. Gluten-free or Chipotle freak, there’s a good chance you’ll never look at burritos the same way again.

Stay weird.

