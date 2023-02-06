Behold the Best and Most Unique Video Game Merch

Despite the fact that there are literally thousands of video games out there (or millions?), the act of gaming is actually a very intimate thing. Your favorite games are the ones you spend hours and hours of waking life with; they’re the ones you think about even when you’re not playing. I’d be lying if I said there haven’t been times I’ve been daydreaming about Dark Souls boss battle strategies during work meetings, or fantasizing about playing Metroid Dread while listening to a friend vent about his love life. To paraphrase some great philosophers of our time, it may be sad, but it’s true.

Video game merchandise honors our deep commitment to making our favorite games an actual part of our lives. Contrary to what you Gucci-loving normies might think, things like Zelda shirts, Half-Life coffee mugs, and Stardew Valley keychains don’t indicate bad style at all—rather, they let us remain immersed in worlds that we enjoy being in. In that sense, the best gamer merch is not so different from boutique fashion or even band shirt culture (itself a weird and loaded venture). You can have your cool Joy Division shirt, and I’ll enjoy my Metal Gear Solid hat. We can still get along.

“The best video game merch” is such an incredibly broad subject that it’s bound to be subjective, like “the best songs” or “the best food.” So, with that disclaimer in mind, some of my faves are represented here (I’ll let you use your imagination as to which those are), but I tried to include something for everyone, and from a broad range of incredible titles and franchises. My Google search history now includes phrases like “Donkey Kong underwear,” “Street Fighter sex doll,” and “Animal Crossing dog leash.” Enjoy the fruits of my labor below with the best and weirdest video game merch I could find on this forsaken internet.

*Dad Joke [handshake emoji] Gamer Joke*

Your high school self would buy this shirt at the mall and wear it proudly. Honor that time (and, of course, one of the best franchises in video game history) with this excellent Zelda shirt.

Immerse your dreams

[Joke about pieces fitting together in bed]. These Tetris sheets are really cool.

Snaaaaaake (hat)!

Metal Gear Solid cult, rise up: If looking at this hat brings a very specific sound byte to your mind’s ear, you need it ASAP.

Unleash the gorilla within

In this case, DK isn’t Donna Karan, but our lord and savior, Donkey Kong. Reveal to your boo the banana you’ve been hiding with this funny but cool pair of underwear.

Every farm needs a hoe

We all know a Stardew Valley obsessive. Maybe you are one. A digital manifestation of hygge, Stardew Valley is a force of coziness, and this keychain will remind you to keep it real day long (and let others know what really gets you going).

Promise you’ll eat their… organs

With Valentine’s Day coming up, nothing says “romance” to a fellow gamer more than… a The Last of Us card. If you love them so much you’re afraid you’ll eat their brains, this one’s for you.

What we do in Elden Ring echoes in eternity

You might be maidenless, but this Banished Knight’s Greatsword replica from Elden Ring will give you the confidence you need to absolutely slay in all arenas of your life.

Manifest good energy for your day

God, I was so obsessed with Half-Life 2 when I was a kid. If you’re like me, this mug will remind you of simpler (but also worse, at least in the game’s universe) times. Plus, it will make non-fans think you’re some kind of scientist IRL.

Do a kickflip!

So here I am… doing everything I can… holding on to what I am… pledging allegiance to our Skater-in-Chief with this cool diorama cube honoring Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3.

Turn over a new leaf

If you became enamored with Animal Crossing in the last couple years, you’re not alone. This necklace will remind you of those comforting times spent grinding for bells in your living room.

You don’t have to be scared of the dark anymore

You may not be going to bed with Samus, but you can think about her in the dark with this sexy neon light.

Remember: There’s no cheat code for being cool. The best strategy for beating this thing called life is to be yourself and do what you think is awesome. Maybe that means getting it on with Chun-Li in Tetris sheets under a neon Metroid light.

