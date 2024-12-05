The Three Words Written On the Bullets That Killed UnitedHealthcare CEO

Shell casings discovered at the scene of Brian Thompson’s fatal shooting in New York were inscribed with the words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose,” police sources told ABC News.

The UnitedHealthcare CEO was shot dead just before 7AM yesterday in Manhattan. The NYPD has called the attack a “premeditated … brazen [and] targeted,” citing surveillance footage showing the shooter calmly lying in wait. The assailant, dressed in a light jacket, mask, and distinct gray backpack, fled the scene on an e-bike.

Police say they don’t yet know the gunman’s motive, but suspect he isn’t a professional killer. ABC News reported this morning that a phone believed to be linked to the shooter has been recovered, and that detectives applied for a search warrant for a building in New York City where he might have been staying.

Authorities have also recovered key evidence, including surveillance footage, a discarded phone, and items left near the ambush site, such as a candy wrapper and a water bottle. Law enforcement sources told ABC News that DNA and fingerprint tests on the items are ongoing.

Thompson – who was on his way to speak at UnitedHealth Group’s investor conference when the shooting occurred – did not travel with any personal security, despite known threats against him.

“There had been some threats,” Thompson’s wife, Paulette Thompson, told NBC News on Wednesday. “Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”

Mrs Thompson also said she is “shattered” by the “senseless killing”, adding, “Brian was an incredibly loving, generous, talented man who truly lived life to the fullest and touched so many lives. Most importantly, Brian was an incredibly loving father to our two sons and will be greatly missed.”

The police investigation is ongoing.