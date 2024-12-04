UnitedHealthcare CEO Shot and Killed in Apparent ‘Targeted Murder’

CEO of UnitedHealthcare’s insurance division Brian Thompson was shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

According to The Post, Thompson, 50, was fatally shot outside a Hilton hotel early on Wednesday. He had been awaiting the Investor Day conference at the hotel when a masked individual gunned him down before fleeing on a bicycle, per police.

Unfortunately, despite first responders giving him CPR, he was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Police believe the incident was a targeted attack, and new developments have also revealed that Thompson was receiving threats before being shot.

Thompson’s wife, Paulette Thompson, told NBC News that she didn’t know the details of these threats; “I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”

“It appears as though this was a targeted murder,” Mayor Eric Adams stated during a news conference. “It seemed to have been clearly targeted by an individual, and we will apprehend that individual.”

According to Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, per NBC News, “The motive for this murder is currently unknown.”

It’s unclear why, exactly, Thompson was targetted—and who specifically was targeting him. However, according to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the suspect was “lying in wait for several minutes.”

According to The Post, the shooter was described as a white male and had been wearing a black face mask, dark jacket, and black and white sneakers.

Thompson is survived by his wife, Paulette, and two children in Minneapolis, Minnesota.