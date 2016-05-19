Unity Floors Want to Move to Melbourne But Sydney Needs Them

It feels kind of odd saying it, but Gus Hunt and Henry Gosling could now be considered part of the older/medium-aged guard of the Sydney DIY music scene. The long-standing buddies played their first Unity Floors show back in 2010 and their unassuming rock/pop has since become favourites on pub floors and band rooms across Sydney city and beyond.

With just guitar, drums and rousing vocals, the duo creates songs that are easily identifiable to anyone who enjoys the scuzz of 80s and 90s indie pop, beer time with friends and not taking life too seriously.

Following their debut LP Exotic Goldfish Blues released in 2013 on Popfrenzy, Gus and Henry are set to release album number two Life Admin.

The video for “Moving to Melbourne” a track from the new album features planes, trains and broken umbrellas. As well as a lot of share house living rooms and shots from moving cars.

Watch the video and read a short interview with Gus.

Noisey: I like that someone made a comparison to the Who’s “Baba O’Riley”. Pete Townshend wrote that based on his experience at Woodstock. What did you write “Going to Melbourne” based on?

Gus Hunt: There’s a few different ways it can be read into. A lot of our lyrics have a kinda “choose your own adventure” vibe that even I sometimes move around on depending on the day of the week.

The title started as a joke really. A bit of an tongue-in-cheek empty threat with myself. Some things in Sydney were feeling like a bit of a headache so it was a kinda knee-jerk kick-out ironic catch-call thing in the back of my head – “oh yeah I could just move to Melbourne that will fix everything, wouldn’t that be laugh”.



Have either of you ever really considered moving to Melbourne?

Not really no. I mean the rent seems cheaper and you can get take-aways after 10pm but I like living here for now. I can’t speak for Henry however, he’s at work at the moment.



What can we expect from Life Admin? Will it be much different to Exotic Goldfish Blues?

It’s a different record, the songs are different to the last record, I think they’re a lot better. We recorded it in a different way, no studio or deadline pressure, just bit-by-bit tracking in the lounge room spread-out over a couple of weekends as the songs were being jammed out. I think we’ve got a much better idea as to what we were/are doing, just kinda stuck our heads in the sand and went for it.

‘Life Admin’ will be released in Spring 2016.