Universal Everything Will Turn the Sydney Opera House into a Living Mural

At the Lighting The Sails spectacular for Sydney’s Vivid LIVE, design studio Universal Everything will stage a “hand-drawn takeover” of the Sydney Opera House. Acting as this year’s festival guest artist, the studio enlisted the artistic aid of twenty-two international animation artists to contribute to their project. The collaborative work, a self-described “living mural,” celebrates both 11-years of the studio’s awesome CGI work as well as diverse feats in media art from around the world.

Set to an original soundtrack from sound designer Freefarm, the studio’s fifteen minute show will cycle through thirty, thirty-second sequences. “Each artist brings their own unique visual style to the project,” says Universal Everything, “playfully mixing organic, natural styles with vibrant, fluid motifs and expressive minimalism to create a magical pop experience as yet unseen on this scale.”

Learn more about Universal Everything’s project on Vivid Sydney’s Lighting The Sails page. For more of Universal Everything’s CGI masterworks, check out their website.

