Universal Studios Hollywood Announces New Haunted House Featuring Music by This Iconic 80s Rockstar

Legendary Grammy Award-winning Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has partnered with Universal Studios Hollywood. Slash has composed an original score for an upcoming haunted house called Killceañera. Additionally, Slash penned an original song titled “15 Candles”. The title is a reference to the traditional candle-lighting ceremony for a Sweet 16 birthday. Quinceañera marks a young Latin American girl’s transition into womanhood at 15 years old. Therefore, the attraction is a Latin American-themed haunted house about a fictional quinceañera celebration.

The official Universal Studios Hollywood Horror Night posted this announcement on X: “In this haunted house featuring music by Slash, a vengeful birthday girl summons malevolent spirits to her quinceañera to exact monstrous vengeance on school bullies.”

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Tickets are on sale now, and the attraction will run on select nights from September 3 through November 1.

Other Hollywood Horror Night attractions this year include the Terror Tram, starring Art the Clown, and haunted-house themes, such as Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Hellraiser, Evil Dead Burn, and Stranger Things.

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ozzy osbourne-themed haunted house introduced as well as a special tribute

A new haunted house, Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness, will also be introduced. The attraction is a tribute to the late-great Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July 2025. Universal Studios Hollywood posted the announcement on YouTube in late July with a caption that read, “It’s not just Ozzy’s heavy metal hits that will haunt you. Bow at the throne of the Prince of Darkness in this haunted house inspired by the twisted mind of one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest legends.”

Slash confirmed that he’s currently writing and recording new music with Guns N’ Roses. In 2025, Slash released a live album and concert film titled Live at THE S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival. Also, Slash recently revealed his plans to go into the studio with Ozzy Osbourne before he received a call about the singer’s passing. “I talked to Ozzy. Ozzy and I have been buddies for a long time, and I recorded with him a bunch of times, and performed with him and stuff.” Slash went on to say, “And so we talked on the phone about getting together to do it. He said, ‘Yeah, we should get together soon.’ And that was the conversation we had on the phone. I guess it was maybe a week after the gig.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy