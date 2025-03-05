Unofficial ‘Balatro’ Fan Ports Hit Nintendo DS, PS Vita, and Even Commodore 64

When solo developer LocalThunk first released Balatro, I don’t think even he could predict the cultural impact it would have. Gaining critical success in early 2024, Balatro would see an explosion in popularity after being ported to mobile devices. But iPhones and Androids aren’t the only ways fans are playing the poker roguelite on the go. Fan ports of Balatro for PS Vita, Nintendo DS, and yes, even Commodore 64 are coming to fruition.

homebrew devs have ported ‘Balatro’ to past-generation handhelds

The most recent port of Balatro comes from developer Daexxxx, who’s managed to create a semi-functional PS Vita port of the game. It has a few issues, like a lack of audio, no flame shaders, and no touchscreen controls. But, it’s also only the dev’s 0.1 release. This one requires you to own the Steam version of Balatro to work. It’s the closest you can get to the real game.

Another developer, Haynster, recently released their recreation of Balatro for the Nintendo DS. Using the MicroLua DS game development program, they’ve ported a slimmed-down version of the roguelite that, while lacking most of Balatro‘s key features, still works. There’s no music, only one type of deck, only 12 Boss Blinds, and a total of 15 Jokers. Despite that, it’s both hilarious and impressive to see a working version of Balatro on a handheld as old as the original DS. And if they manage to implement touchscreen controls into the port? It’s over.

The last port, and possibly the most unique of the three, is developer Ko-Ko’s “8-bit Balatro” for the Commodore 64. This one, funny enough, is also the most functional of the three. Complete with sound effects, a rearranged Balatro theme song in C64 fashion, various decks, and more.

Some of the ports fold under publisher PlayStack’s request

Understandably, Balatro publisher Playstack asked Ko-Ko to take down the port, which was previously available to play on their Itch.io page. In their latest update, they stated:

“Hey everyone, Unfortunately, I have to take down this project. The team at Playstack reached out to me in a very polite and professional manner, requesting its removal, and I fully respect their wishes. Thank you all for your support and enthusiasm for this version—I truly appreciate it!”

Since then, Ko-Ko has reached out to both LocalThunk and Playstack, asking if they’d change their mind and allow the developer to release his port for free. At this time, there’s been no response, but who knows? LocalThunk seems like a chill guy – there could be hope.

It’s likely both Daexxxx and Haynster’s ports will also be taken down. But, regardless, it’s incredible to see what the homebrew community is capable of. And the lengths people will go to get Balatro on every device imaginable.