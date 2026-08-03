Unofficial Pokemon HD-2D Remake Gets 2026 Release Date

Although Pokemon players still need to wait until sometime in 2027 for Winds and Waves to usher in the next generation, retro gaming fans can check out a new Pokemon experience this month thanks to a fanmade project.

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Fan made game revivals and remakes are nothing new to the retro gaming scene, but they still continue to amaze nostalgic gamers and impress the community. The latest project to draw major attention is a unique HD-2D spin on 2004’s Pokemon Emerald.

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The fan project, dubbed Pokemon Gamma Emerald, is working to totally reimagine the entire experience in a HD-2D aesthetic. The project’s creator, UndreamedPanic, has been posting progress updates since the second day of development and it sounds like they are finally almost ready to let players into the early access version of the experience.

In an update to fans, the project’s creator explained:

“BIG NEWS! It’s finally time. Thank you guys for being patient with me making this game! It’s the early access so it’s not the full entire game but I’m hoping this is enough game and content for you guys! Even though I worked on it every single day without missing a day, it took a very long time since I had to make everything from scratch!”

They went on to confirm that August 15 is the planned early access launch date.

The latest gameplay reveals showcases the massive amount of progress they have made on the project since the effort began. The new features showcases some iconic locations from the game and boasts about some key features and details.

Built from scratch

Built and placed every tile

Dynamic weather and day/night

Each Gym Leader has their own Battle theme

It will be very exciting to see what sort of feedback the project gets during the Early Access period and how it evolves and changes in the coming months as it progresses towards a complete launch. UndreamedPanic has been open and transparent with updates so far, so hopefully they will keep the community in the loop and continue with frequent updates and patches once they start receiving feedback from a larger group of testers.

As always with projects like this, interested gamers should keep in mind that The Pokemon Company or Nintendo could step in at any moment to interfere and shut things down. That hasn’t happened yet, but players should keep the possibility in mind before getting too attached to the project.

Be sure to check back in the near future for lots more Pokemon news and updates.

The unofficial Pokemon Gamma Emerald project is aiming for August 15 for an early access launch.