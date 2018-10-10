Unpacking the Devastating UN Report on Climate Change

We have 12 years to make sure our planet doesn’t go from fucked up to incredibly fucked up. At least that’s the gist of a massive report that was just released by the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The new report, dubbed the “1.5 Degree Report” says carbon dioxide use needs to fall by 45 percent by 2030 in order for us to reach net zero emissions by 2050. That might sound like a lot of arbitrary measurements, but it’s actually the recipe that could help us curb some of the catastrophic consequences of global warming, be it devastating storms, drought, or disease. Of course, it doesn’t help that the president of one of the largest carbon emitters in the world—i.e. the US—pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Videos by VICE

On today’s podcast, Motherboard reporter Caroline Haskins spoke about the policy changes and societal restructuring that could help us reach this global climate change goal.

You can catch The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast on Acast, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.