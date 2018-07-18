Unpacking Trump’s Bizarre Press Conference with Putin

On Monday, at a press conference with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, President Donald Trump denounced American intelligence agencies in siding with Putin’s denial over alleged 2016 election meddling.

The press conference baffled many across the world, and Trump later attempted to backtrack—expressing his support for Robert Muller and US intelligence. But the dichotomy remained: While Trump publicly lauded Putin, his administration has also undertaken some aggressive actions against the country, like providing weapons to Ukrainians fighting pro-Russia forces and expelling Russian diplomats in response to a poison attack in the UK.

Videos by VICE

Politics editor Harry Cheadle discussed the confusing press conference, and its aftermath on the podcast.

You can catch The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast on Acast, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.