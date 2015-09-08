Unreal Engine 4 Takes ‘Zelda’ Gaming to the Next Level

Screencap via

For a bit of nostalgia for Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time fans who still get anxiety at the thought of facing the Water Temple, VFX artist Michael Eurek has put together a trauma-free glimpse into an idyllic Zora’s Domain using Unreal Engine 4. The fluttering flora and peaceful stream are rendered in ridiculous detail, but Eurek still captures the pastoral fantasy feel of Hyrule that transports us right back to the second grade.

Eurek, who was part of the effects team that won Martin Scorsese’s Hugo an Oscar, has also created a 3D rendition of the Temple of Time that looks like a straight up Egyptian fortress. It may be some time before he has a new resurrected Zelda landscape, as he’s designing VFX for Heroes Reborn, but we hope he can steel his nerves for a Water Temple reboot at some point.

See more of Michael Eurek’s work on his website.

