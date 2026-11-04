‘Until Dawn 2’: Everything We Know About the Release Date, Cast, and Story

With the Until Dawn sequel less than three months away, fans are learning more about the game, including game mechanics, plot, the new characters, and more. For anyone looking forward to returning to the world of quick time events, choices with surprising consequences, and a cast of recognizable actors, here are some Until Dawn 2 tidbits.

The Butterfly Effect mechanic, introduced in the first game, returns in Until Dawn 2. Essentially, this means players never really know how a seemingly small decision will affect things later on. In Until Dawn, for example, a decision pops up for Chris to either shoot a small squirrel or leave it alone, as Sam watches. Shooting the squirrel leads to Sam being attacked by a crow, which leaves her with a cut above her eye. Later on, as Sam is being chased, the cut starts bleeding again and leads directly to her being found by the masked killer.

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Like the first game, the story centers on a group of friends whose faces and voices are probably well known to audiences. Until Dawn 2 follows the crew of a YouTube channel, Dead True, a ghost-hunting show that – at least at first – is more staged than spooky. After landing a deal to move their show to network TV, the group heads to Akishima Island in the South Pacific to pursue a lead on a supernatural event provided by a survivor named Yoona.

They arrive expecting business as usual, only to discover Akishima Island is home to something far more sinister than they have ever encountered.

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‘Until Dawn 2’ Reveals New Gameplay Details, Familiar Faces, and a Terrifying New Setting

Among the Dead True crew are plenty of familiar faces. Fans of Baldur’s Gate and Resident Evil likely recognized Neil Newbon as Sebastian the first time he inhaled, and Stranger Things fans likely recognized Dacre Montgomery as Owen Baines just as fast. Other familiar faces include Gia Kim (Yuri Han in XO, Kitty on Netflix) as Yoona, The Chilling Adventure of Sabrina’s Gavin Leatherwood as Luke Kelly, and Peter Stormare, returning as Dr. Hill.

Playable characters include Owen, Luke, along with Mina Aurellio (Camila Senna), Nate Howard (Spencer Moore II), Josie Nash (Hannah Kepple), Cameron Darby (Tanner Buchannan), Izzy Jacobson (Sarah Catherine Hook), and Reagan Wallace (Anna Ju).

Until Dawn 2 will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive, with two editions on offer: Standard and Digital Deluxe. The Digital Deluxe edition includes “Y2K Neon Vibes” cosmetics for all eight playable characters, along with a “Dioramas of Death” gallery that reveals detailed views of each gruesome death players may encounter in the game. For those who pre-order now, they’ll receive digital bobbleheads and cosmetics for Stormar’s Dr. Hill.