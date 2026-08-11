Until Dawn Developer Supermassive Games Facing Major Job Cuts

Supermassive Games is beginning a consultation process that could result in up to 75 members of the team being laid off.

Supermassive Games Could Get 75 Team Members

Play video

Supermassive Games recently celebrated the launch of Directive 8020 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles in May, but just a few months later it appears the company is preparing for some downsizing.

Videos by VICE

The British video game developer has confirmed that is beginning a redundancy consultation process that will likely lead to up to 75 team members losing their jobs. This is the latest in a long string of lay offs and restructuring efforts across the video game industry.

Supermassive Games had announced a similar redundancy process in 2025 that also aimed to shrink the team size down.

Here is the official statement released by Supermassive Games on social media:

“We have made the difficult decision to begin a redundancy consultation process, which we anticipate will result in the loss of up to 75 of our colleagues. This is a necessary step to help ensure the sustainability of the company.

We know this will be an incredibly difficult time for everyone, and our priority throughout the process will be to provide support to all those impacted.”

This is obviously difficult news to hear and will have a very real impact on multiple Supermassive Games team members across the company’s various roles.

What is Next for Supermassive Games?

Supermassive Games has had some major hits over the years, with Until Dawn likely being its biggest success. That said, the developers work on The Quarry and The Casting of Frank Stone was also well-received by many gamers.

At this point, it’s unclear how these redundancies will impact future plans at Supermassive Games and what project the team will be focusing on next. Directive 8020 launched in May, but the interactive drama was met with mixed reviews from critical and players. The game currently sits at a Mixed rating on Steam based on 1,300 reviews.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on the situation at Supermassive Games.