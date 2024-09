On today’s Daily VICE, we head to the Philippines to explore the limited options women have when seeking a safe abortion in the Catholic country—the subject of our new documentary Year of Mercy, debuting on VICE this Tuesday.

Then Krishna Andavolu, host of VICELAND’s show WEEDIQUETTE, takes us inside Tommy Chong’s kitchen to witness the unique way he treated his cancer with THC.

