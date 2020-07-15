‘Unwoke’ Jobs Site Launches, Is Brutally Trolled and Hacked Immediately

A right-wing job recruitment site called Unwoke was immediately trolled, then defaced to display antiracist memes and images.



Unwoke.hr, a platform for listing open positions and job-seeker profiles, believes that the modern workplace “has become a hotpot for unchallenged radical thinking and left wing ideology,” and that society needs a culture of “enlightenment, beauty, truth and freedom through free market initiatives,” according to the site. The Unwoke.hr domain was first registered in late June.

“Hire courageous, free thinking and freedom loving individuals,” the site says. “Not ideologues whose only agenda is to weaponize your brand and business to further a radical cause.” It encourages hiring managers to “watch your woke competition implode” for hiring diverse staff.

Because this is a ridiculous thing to say, let alone build a website for—and because the site didn’t verify CVs or listings before anyone is able to post them—people immediately started trolling the site with fake profiles, which made it the perfect recruiting platform for those looking to hire a Big Chungus.

One is the complete “Navy Seal” copypasta meme. Another, “Pee Pee Poo Poo Man” (20 years of experience in fintech). “Professional Fuckup,” “Farty Fart” and “Cringey White Supremacist Incel” also feature on the site’s hireable talent pool.

Within 30 minutes of Unwoke getting attention on Twitter, someone hacked the site to display a crossed-out swastika, and then the Big Chungus video game meme, rendering the whole platform unusable.

The YouTube link on Unwoke.hr redirects to a right-wing YouTuber called Mr. Regan, whose videos include a defense of keeping confederate statues, and “The Left-Wing Plot to Cause a Race War in America.” His most recent videos include links for Unwoke.hr in the descriptions.

In a week when we’ve seen (at least) three open letters deriding or responding to the idea of political correctness as sicknesses of Internet Discourse—including two big rage quits from Andrew Sullivan and Bari Weiss—Unwoke.hr’s dog-whistling about diversity quotas and “left wing ideology” aren’t subtle. Like far-right social media network Gab, which started as an alternative to mainstream social media and was quickly ruled by white supremacists, these sites calling for less accountability for people’s problematic actions aren’t sneaky anymore. They’re just dumb, and deserved to be trolled to death.

I’ve reached out to Unwoke.hr to ask what they plan to do about “DIck Sucker” and “Nut eater” on their platform, and will update if I hear back.