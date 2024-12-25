Did you know we’re getting a Grand Theft Auto Online documentary in January 2025? No? Is this your first time hearing about Grand Theft Hamlet? Good. So, Grand Theft Hamlet is an upcoming documentary about two actors in the middle of one of the most horrific global pandemics in recent history. Out of work, the two decide to organize Shakespeare’s Hamlet inside the crazed, unpredictable world of Grand Theft Auto Online.

Well, the reviews for the project are rolling in. While things are always subject to change, Grand Theft Hamlet is kicking off 2025 as one of the best films of the year! As of this writing, it currently has a staggering 94% approval rating out of 30+ reviews. Yes, I’ve been personally excited about this since I heard about it a while back. However, if you sat me down and told me it would be a critically acclaimed smash hit? I wouldn’t have believed you!

Grand Theft Hamlet is the kind of artsy, strange, sincerely human event I always go crazy for. But, I’m so happy for everyone involved in the documentary! They’re receiving justified praise for what I’m sure was an exhausting labor of love. “The result is wild, like Baz Luhrmann’s gangbanger Romeo + Juliet or Tom Stoppard’s play Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, in which actors roam the land performing their show but suspect that no one is out there watching it. It is really funny and tender when Crane, Oosterveen and Grylls start arguing among themselves in a freaky GTA setting,” says The Guardian‘s Peter Bradshaw. Who gave it a perfect score.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

any timeline where ‘grand theft hamlet’ receives critical acclaim must not be all bad

During a time of death, fear, and uncertainty? I’m glad Grand Theft Hamlet existed to rebuild a needed sense of community. Everyone was separated and distant. But, in silly Grand Theft Auto Online? The only limits were people’s imagination. And it absolutely must’ve taken an insane amount of dedication to see something like Hamlet do its best to exist in the last setting you’d ever think to see it.

I’ve been on board with this bad boy since Day One. And I hope the rest of you will join me for the debut of Grand Theft Hamlet next month! It’s going to be an all-timer!