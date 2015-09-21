Update: Four People Were Allegedly Stabbed at a David Guetta Show in Vegas

UPDATE [Monday, September 21, 1:53 PM]: Diplo has commented via Twitter:

@thumpthump @Skrillex that’s a lie it happened on Sunday at the Guetta show

— diplo (@diplo) September 21, 2015

THUMP contacted the Las Vegas Police Department for clarification and they stated that although the incident occurred on September 7, it was in the early morning hours of the day — allegedly during David Guetta’s performance.

NOTE: An initial version of this story stated that the stabbings occurred during a Diplo and Skrillex show.

Four people were stabbed at massive brawl at the XS Nightclub inside the Encore hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Las Vegas Police Department’s Office of Public Information has confirmed to THUMP.

The incident took place over the Labor Day weekend on September 7, 2015, with details only emerging over this past weekend. According to law enforcement speaking with TMZ, some twenty people were involved in a brawl which broke out mid-show and left four with stab wounds. One suspect is currently being held on multiple counts of attempted murder.

THUMP has reached out to the LVPD for further comment.