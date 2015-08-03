[Update] The Two Women Who Died at HARD Summer Have Been Identified

After the deaths of two teenage women at HARD Summer, Los Angeles County Supervisors are asking for a full probe into the festival’s safety measures. Both teens, ages 18 and 19, collapsed and were found unresponsive on Saturday. A representative from HARD stated that one woman suffered from cardiac arrest and the other from possible seizure symptoms, although the cause of death is still under investigation. Lt. Fred Corral, a coroner’s official, called the deaths “apparent drug overdoses.”

Authorities are calling for an examination into whether HARD Summer took steps to ensure the safety of its patrons. “I am very concerned about these details and will request a full investigation,” Los Angeles County SupervisorHilda Solis told the Los Angeles Times. The two-day event took place this past weekend, August 1 and 2, at the Fairplex in Pomona, California. It brought in a daily attendance of around 65,000 guests, playing host to a headlining performances from The Chemical Brothers, Jack Ü, and The Weeknd.

The deaths of these two women have ignited new conversations around how dance music festivals should handle drug use, safety, and risk reduction. This is not the first time that deaths have occurred at HARD Summer; in 2013, a 21-year-old died from a non-drug-related heart attack, and last year, a 19-year-old died from acute intoxication of Ecstasy. Suspected drug-related fatalities have also been reported this year at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, Beyond Wonderland in California’s San Bernardino County, Paradiso in Central Washington, and Spring Awakening in Chicago.

[UPDATE]: The two women who died of suspected drugs overdoes after attending HARD Summer have been identified as Katie Dix (19) and Tracy Nguyen (18). Autopsies are expected later this week. (source: ABC7 Eyewitness News)

[UPDATE #2]: LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis is calling for a ban on raves and major music festivals at any LA County property until they can conduct a “full investigation” into this matter. (source: FOX 11 Los Angeles)

