Can These Passion Fruit Gummies Really Help You Sleep? Our Upstate Elevator Review

We’re fans of Upstate Elevator Supply Co’s Yuzu THC Gummies so we were excited to try their Fast Acting CBN + THC Passion Fruit Gummies to see how they stacked up in our quest for a good night’s sleep.

Upstate Elevator Supply Co is Vermont’s answer to the hemp craze, bridging farm vibes with sleek, science-leaning wellness products. There are hundreds of hemp-derived THC and CBD brands flooding the market, but you don’t really know what you’re consuming. Upstate promotes its transparency, including never using artificial ingredients and keeping sugar to the bare minimum.

what are Upstate Elevator’s fast acting Passion Fruit Sleep Gummies?

Photo credit: Julia Milona Halewicz

Since 2017, these folks have been obsessively crafting CBD and THC goodies from seltzers and gummies to tinctures and topicals. Upstate’s products are built on clean, naturally derived cannabinoids that work together, including CBD, THC, terpenes, and more. They claim they’re bringing together the body and cannabinoids the way nature intended. Using USDA-certified organic hemp, they carefully extract and refine these compounds, then third-party test them for purity and potency, so what you’re getting is precise, transparent, and genuinely elevated.

If you’re wondering what CBN is, along with CBD, it’s a hemp-derived cannabinoid. CBN is more closely associated with deep relaxation and nighttime wind-down, while CBD is known for supporting everyday calm and overall balance. In higher doses CBN can create a hazy, deeply relaxing state, making it popular for sleep support and potential pain relief, though it’s rarely found on its own.

Upstate Elevator’s 5 mg THC + 5 mg CBN Passion Fruit Gummies are fast-acting, hemp-derived edibles crafted to help you unwind and drift off to sleep. Each gummy delivers a balanced 1:1 dose of straight-from-the-plant Delta-9 THC and relaxing CBN, nano-infused (they claim in as little as 15 minutes), and flavored with juicy natural passion fruit. You can order 20 for $21 online or head to their shop in Burlington.

PUTTING IT TO THE TEST

Unsealing the package is delightful in itself. The gummies give off a bright, tropical aroma that hits sweet and tangy at the same time, with juicy notes that feel somewhere between citrus, pineapple, and ripe guava. They smell fresh and unmistakably like passion fruit.

The gummies are so soft you can split them apart with your fingers but bright, tropical flavor that blends tangy passion fruit with a subtle citrus lift, keeping the taste juicy and clean rather than candy-sweet or artificial. The natural fruit profile pairs seamlessly with the THC and CBN blend, making the experience feel smooth, calming, and intentionally designed for winding down. Fans say the balance of flavor and effect makes these gummies especially well-suited for quiet nights, deep relaxation, and sleep.

The gummies have a soft, chewy texture that feels fresh and easy to bite, with just enough firmness to avoid the sticky, overly gelatinous feel of typical candy.

Upstate Elevator Fast Acting Passion Fruit Gummies give a mellow, calming effect that gradually eases tension without being overwhelming. You get a relaxed body and a quiet mind. Depending on your THC and CBD usage, you might not feel the effects immediately. Once you do, it’s pleasantly tranquil, with a gentle drift toward sleepiness and stress relief that’s perfect for nighttime unwinding.

Upstate Elevator recommends starting with half a gummy for a low-key calm, take one gummy when you’re ready to fully sink into the couch, or go for two gummies when it’s time for a full end-of-day shutdown and a smooth slide into sleep.

Photo credit: Julia Milona Halewicz

final verdict

Photo credit: Julia Milona Halewicz

Upstate Elevator’s Passion Fruit CBN + THC gummies deliver exactly what they promise: a clean, tropical-tasting edible designed for real end-of-day unwinding. The flavor is bright and natural without drifting into artificial candy territory, and the soft, chewy texture makes dosing feel intentional, not medicinal. The balanced THC-CBN combo creates a calm, hazy relaxation that eases mental noise and gently nudges you toward sleep rather than knocking you out cold. If you’re looking for a thoughtfully made gummy that tastes good, feels controlled, and actually helps you shut things down at night, this one earns its spot in the rotation.