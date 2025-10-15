Pucker Up for These Sour THC Gummy Pucks

The Upstate Elevator Sour Starfruit THC Gummy Pucks are for playtime, not gametime. The microdoseable, mouthpuckering THC gummies make it easy to take things slow, or you can get stoney-baloney with just a few bites. It’s your call. Either way, get ready for a tart start to your high.

Ten or Two

Upstate Elevator has taken a different approach to THC gummies, making these “pucks.” Each puck has five wedges that can be pulled apart, giving you more control over your dosing. One puck is 10mg Delta-9 THC, and one wedge is 2mg THC.

The brand promises that these are made with “straight-from-the-plant THC,” so none of that icky synthetic stuff. No sir, this is the THC we all know and love. Plus, they infused the gummies with sativa terpenes, which help foster a more energized and creative high. It’s a masterclass in the importance of terpenes when it comes to the entourage effect.

And these are made with almost all organic ingredients. They’re as natural as gummies can get, which is pleasant in a world of lab-made, synthesized cannabis products.

Fast Pass to Fun

Courtesy of author

The pucks are supposed to hit within 15 minutes, and they definitely did. For me, waiting around for an edible to hit is painful. I ate it because I wanted to be high, not because I wanted to be bored for 40 minutes first. I’d say I started to feel it within 10-15 minutes, aligning with what the package says.

The high is somewhat energizing, but don’t expect it to hit you like a Red Bull. It just has a slightly uplifting and euphoric feel, rather than a sleepy, bedtime feeling. I recommend them for walks through the park, movie nights, creative activities, and days in the sun. They help calm your body, but keep your mind engaged and excited. You’ll feel more eager to do something, whether it’s watch a new movie or paint a picture.

I will say that they can leave you sleepy after the comedown. Not so sleepy that you’ll be passing out in the middle of the day. But don’t be surprised if the couch is calling you for a nap a few hours after you take one of these. I’ve also experienced the comedown and not felt tired at all afterward. It depends on your energy levels to begin with.

Starfruit: The Star of the Show

I have to preface this with admitting I’ve never had a starfruit. I’m also not sure if I’ve had many starfruit-flavored things. It’s not the most common flavor. I found the taste to be an amalgamation of pineapple, guava, grapefruit, and lemon flavors. So it was a little citrusy, with an acidic and tart taste. Don’t worry, it’s also sweet.

The pucks are coated in sour sugar, so you get that mouth-puckering sensation and sweet tooth satisfaction. I like sour things; I don’t love them. But my sour-loving fiancé was obsessed with these, so I guess they check the right boxes for the sour-obsessed out there.

The texture was soft and squishy with just the right amount of chewiness. They’re firm enough that they don’t just melt in your mouth, but are still easy to cut through and chew up.

However, I wish the wedges were easier to tear off. The indentations in the pucks aren’t very deep, so you have to pull hard to get the pucks to separate. Using a knife is easier. The image of the pucks and wedges on the front had me believing they kind of break or snap apart with ease. Instead, they have to be torn away from one another.

A Scientific and Organic Aesthetic

Upstate Elevator did something unique with the wedge-puck situation, making microdosing easier (even if the wedges are tough to rip off), and standing out from all the other gummies in the market. Rather than just telling you to “cut a gummy in half,” they actually designed a product that has that feature built in. I love that.

And all the brand’s products have these whimsical designs, with lines that look like vines or brain neurons. It’s artistic but also scientific, bridging the gap between the fun and creativity of cannabis products and the careful formulas behind them. While they use mostly natural ingredients, they also carefully curate these recipes. So there’s an organic and human element, captured in these mesmerizing lines on the packaging.

Cost Per Puck

For a 5mg gummy, the average cost is around $2.50. At $20 per bag, these 10mg gummies are $4 each. So that’s a solid price for the amount of THC you’re getting. You can find cheaper 10mg gummies, but these are fairly priced for the fabulous flavors, natural ingredients, and distinct puck design.

But if you want to subscribe to receive regular deliveries, you get a discount, and the gummies are only $3.20 each. Additionally, Upstate Elevator loves to offer discounts and sales, so you can almost always pay less than the base $20 price.

Face-Scrunching, Mind-Lifting Chews

Whether you adore sour things that make you scrunch up your face or need something that can be microdosed, the Upstate Elevator Sour Starfruit THC Gummy Pucks are a stellar product. They’re tasty and innovative, and provide a fun sativa high that you can ride for hours. And you don’t have to wait very long for them to kick in. So my impatient stoners can get toasty in no time.

Other Treats to Try for a High

If you’re vibing with Upstate Elevator, I highly recommend trying their Yuzu Lemonade Spritzers, which also contain 10mg THC each, and they’re absolutely scrumptious. Maybe my favorite THC drink ever!

If you’re looking for more 10mg gummies, Cornbread makes some sensational 10mg THC Gummies in fun flavors like Blueberry Breeze, Blood Orange Bliss, and Cherry Lime Chill.

Another unique product design that’s wonderful for microdosing is the Sweedies Hemp-Infused Fruit Snacks. Each gummy ring is just 0.5mg THC, but you get 10 in a pack, making microdosing easier than ever.