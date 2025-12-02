Yuzu THC Gummies That Will Woo You

I’m back on my yuzu bullshit with the just-released Upstate Elevator Uplift THC Yuzu Gummies. These 5mg THC gummies are a citrus-y delight with an uplifting high that helps you do anything. And I mean that. You can do just about anything while riding the yuzu high from these gummies, making them perfect for busy weekends, chill weeknights, and everything in between.

Surf the yuzu wave with me for a while and see what these babies are all about.

What Is It?

The new Upstate Elevator Uplift THC Yuzu Gummies are THC gummies with 5mg Delta-9 THC and 5mg CBG. As Upstate Elevator likes to put it, this is “straight from the plant” THC, so you don’t need to worry about any questionable chemicals or mystery ingredients. You’re getting real THC, not the synthetic crap.

The gummies are made with organic ingredients and no preservatives or artificial colors or artificial flavors. Oh yeah. This shit has “all-natural” written all over it, which is wonderful if you’re concerned about cannabis products with sketchy formulas.

The fast-acting formula is supposed to hit you sooner, so you don’t have to wait a full hour for these to kick in. The bag promises effects within 15 minutes.

What truly excites me about these gummies is that they’re basically the gummy version of the Upstate Elevator Yuzu Lemonade Spritz, which is one of my all-time favorite THC drinks. If you haven’t yet, be sure to check that out along with these gummies.

Why It Stands Out

Yuzu is trendy, but it’s not necessarily common. For people who like more interesting flavors than “orange” or “strawberry,” these are a delicious option. Yuzu has a light but bright flavor that keeps you coming back for more.

The gummies also stand out because they’re dosed with CBG. We’re all used to seeing CBD all over everything, but CBG is just becoming popular. It’s another cannabinoid (so it’s buddies with THC) that’s naturally found in cannabis. However, it’s believed to impact you much differently than CBD.

While CBD keeps you chill and low-stress, CBG can be more uplifting and energizing. We don’t have loads of research on CBG, so there’s still a lot to learn. And cannabinoids impact everyone differently. But I have found that CBG offers a buzzier high than other cannabinoid combinations. Some gummies put you to sleep, while others pick you up. These are on the latter end of the spectrum.

Upstate Elevator prices these at $30 for 20, making each gummy about $1.50. If you subscribe and save, the price drops to about $1.20. For 5mg THC gummies, the average price is usually around $2 or $2.50, so these are an excellent value, especially for the deliciousness and happy high you get.

Testing and Results

These gummies hit me just as beautifully as the Upstate Elevator Yuzu Lemonade Spritz. However, the highs are not exactly the same. These have just 5mg Delta-9 THC, so it’ll create a softer high if you just eat one. I ate two so I could adequately compare these to the 10mg drink. I also need that much to feel a little high, cause, you know, tolerance.

The fast-acting gummies did act pretty fast, hitting in 20-30 minutes. It wasn’t the super fast 15-minute hit that’s promised, but still quick. It’s also possible that the more you take, the faster they hit! If you’re a lightweight with a very low THC tolerance, you may feel the effects in just 10 minutes.

The good news is that even beginners can handle these, as the comeup is gentle and low-grade. There’s no hard moment when you feel the high set in. Instead, the high slowly climbs up and up over the course of 30 minutes or so, allowing you to take your time and get comfortable as the haze comes over you.

Because of the 5mg CBG, it’s not a heavy, sleepy haze. The CBG creates a perky and upbeat feeling, bringing you up rather than down. If you love the high from a sativa strain, you’ll probably love the social and happy high that these gummies create. You’re relaxed and cheerful, with enough energy to get ish done, like folding laundry or running errands.

It doesn’t make you so high that you can’t function, so it’s a delightful choice for a Saturday morning. You can still have a productive or gregarious day, but you will be riding Cloud 9 through it all. They’re ideal for hanging with friends, surviving a family holiday party, or just watching your favorite TV show. There are no wrong answers here. The high is lovely for just about any activity.

The Taste and Texture

The yuzu flavor delivers just as it should. It’s juicy and dainty, with an ethereal citrus flavor that tickles your taste buds. Compared to the Yuzu Lemonade Spritz, the gummy taste is slightly mellower and richer. It doesn’t have the lemonade to give it a tart taste, so the flavor is more aromatic and lush. There are notes of florals, like rose and jasmine, but the overarching taste combines oranges, lemons, grapefruit, and pears for a complex and heavenly flavor.

While yuzu can naturally be bitter, the gummies aren’t bitter at all. However, the natural bitterness of yuzu helps balance out the gummy’s sweetness, creating a thoughtful taste that everyone can enjoy. It also masks the hemp flavor well, so you don’t need to fret about that grassy taste.

With a light sugar coating on the outside, the gummies won’t melt together. They have a soft and squishy texture that melts in your mouth but still has enough bite to enjoy for a few moments. The supple texture pairs well with the tangy, light flavor, creating a sweet citrus experience.

You deserve a taste of the Upstate Elevator Uplift THC Yuzu Gummies, whether you’re a yuzu fanatic or looking for a mellow, merry high. Grab a bag, and maybe a pack of Yuzu Lemonade to match!

