Do You With Yuzu: The THC Spritzer for Quiet Time

Sometimes, being high can be uncomfortable. Certain cannabis products deliver aggressive munchies or intrusive paranoia. It comes with the THC territory. But not with this drink.

The Upstate Elevator THC Yuzu Lemonade Spritz is one of the most relaxing THC products I’ve tried, with a soothing sensation, dainty flavor, and silent vibe. If you need a new beverage for your solo adventures, I think this spritzer is a lovely companion.

THC and Its Supporting Characters

This drink pairs 10mg Delta-9 THC with adaptogens to create a uniquely peaceful high. Each can includes 90mg L-Theanine, 50mg Magnesium L-Threonate, and 90mg GABA. These adaptogens are thought to calm nerves, reduce racing thoughts, improve focus, and support a good mood.

I was over the moon to see the 10mg dose, as this is my perfect amount to start an easygoing high. For beginners, 10mg might be too strong, so try one of Upstate Elevator’s lower-dose drinks first, or drink half a 10mg can and wait to see how you feel. The brand’s drink dosage options include 1mg, 3mg, and 5mg THC, giving you control over your dosing.

Silent Satisfaction

I tend to be a talkative person, but this drink had me quieter than a corpse. It wasn’t because of any inner turmoil or spiraling anxiety; I was just content and observant. A random TikTok video would pop into my head every so often and make me chuckle. My dog and I took our walks raw (meaning without headphones). Overall, I was just vibing in silent comfort.

Because of this lowkey high, I wouldn’t recommend this drink for outgoing activities. Heading to a party or group dinner? Maybe go for a more energetic high with the BREZ drinks. The Upstate Elevator drink won’t necessarily make you sleepy, but it’s not a social and active high.

I’m guessing it’s the blend of adaptogens that makes this a supremely calming beverage. I can’t say the Magnesium L-Threonate had me feeling focused, but the other ingredients created a serene feel that came on quickly and lasted a few hours.

The Zest of Yuzu

The yuzu flavor of this drink is exactly as it should be — tart but elegant. The flavor is a cross between orange, lemon, and pear, creating an ethereal and delicate taste.

The drink is only sweetened with natural ingredients, making the bright, sophisticated flavor profile even more impressive. While the taste is dazzling, it’s mild, so don’t expect a bold punch of yuzu. It’s more like a gentle pat on the back.

If you love the sparkling part of a spritzer, this lemonade doesn’t disappoint. The bubbly texture makes it more robust than smoother THC drinks, which can feel more like cocktails.

Natural and Neural Aesthetics

Upstate Elevator’s aesthetic strikes a balance between plain and fun. The abstract can design features a green ombre pattern that captures the refreshing yuzu flavor profile. The look is pretty, but not breathtaking or uber-unique. It’s just tasteful enough to earn my praise, but doesn’t top my list of the most stylish THC drinks.

A network of thin lines running up and down the can resemble plant vines as well as a neural network. The design taps into the natural ingredients and hemp-derived formula, as well as the science behind the recipe that soothes your brain.

Serenity With Savings

These cans cost between $5.50 and $7, depending on how many you order. This falls around the average price of a can of THC seltzer, which is about $6.25. But many drinks contain less than 10mg THC, so this is an excellent price point for a 10mg drink.

With 10mg and a delightful flavor, I think this is well worth the standard price. I recommend getting that 24-pack to get more bang for your buck and enjoy these scrumptious drinks for longer.

In Your Own Happy World

While weed can be a wonderfully social substance, that’s not always the case. The Upstate Elevator THC Yuzu Lemonade Spritz is the drink for enjoying peace and quiet or embracing your alone time. Whether it’s a gripping book, bubble bath, or Netflix binge, this drink will elevate your me-time to be as refreshing and relaxed as ever.

