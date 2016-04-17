The First Ever International Street Art Fair Is Heading to Paris

34 Fine Art, Cape Town, London. Images courtesy the Urban Art Fair

At long last, street art is finally getting the recognition it deserves. On April 22nd, up-and-coming stars as well veteran art makers will convene in Paris at the Le Carreau du Temple for the first ever international Urban Art Fair, a three day expo dedicated to promoting the works of street art’s major players. The weekend will be jam-packed with institutional presentations, lectures, and group exhibitions from an assemblage of prominent galleries throughout western Europe. The show will feature works from heavy hitters like Banksy, Nick Walker, and The London Police.

The fair is set to host an all-star lineup of speakers involved in all different areas of the art industry. The program includes legendary graffiti artist Torrick Ablack, better known as Toxic, Italian art lawyer Andrea Pizzi, and Swedish art critic and author Jacob Kimvall, just to name a few.

JonOne, Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité.

Editions Lézarts Urbains, Paris

There will be guided tours on reserve, courtesy the art agency Des mots et des arts, that survey the evolution of urban artwork from its conception to its presence in the art world today. There will also be a special feature screening of Girl Power: a documentary about female graffiti writers from around the world, navigating their way through a predominantly male community of artists.

Check out some of the featured work below:

Roman Koenig, Mémoire d’Égypte.

NdF Gallery, France

Banksy, 3d Rat © Vroom & Varossieau

Speedy Graphito, Happy Life. 120×130.

Galerie Berthéas les Tournesols, Paris

Nick Walker, Barque Vandal.

la Galerie Brugier-Rigail, Paris

Blek Le Rat, Man trough wall © Riccardo Simonutti.

la Galerie Ange Basso, Paris

The London Police, Mer-made in Tokyo. Presented by Vroom & Varossieau, Amsterdam

NOWART.

Galeries Bartoux, France, Etats-Unis, Angleterre, Singapore

Vermibus, Ceniza Y Sed, Solvent on Original Advertising Poster, 120 x 170cm, 2015 – © OPEN WALLS Gallery 2015, Courtesy Private Collection – Paris.

OPEN WALLS Gallery, Berlin

For ticket information head over to the fair’s website, here.

