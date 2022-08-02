The Dreamiest Pieces From the Parade x Urban Outfitters Collab

Everybody hold on to your undies, because Parade’s first-ever retail collaboration with Urban Outfitters just dropped. Frankly, we’re surprised these two affordable fashion forces haven’t teamed up yet, but the fruits of their interwoven sartorial labor are just as juicy as we’d hoped. They’ve given us a whimsical collection of mushroom-embroidered bras, dreamy pastels, colorful graphics, and silky recycled fabrics for all genders in sizes XS to XXXL. Plus, a portion of each sale will be donated to the Transgender Law Center (TLC), an organization that seeks to enact concrete change in legislation regarding the acceptance and liberation of trans or gender-noncomforming people. When it’s this hot out, we know all we’re wearing around our apartments are undies, so here are a few of our fave pieces from the collab for chests and booties of all shapes and sizes.

A retro, recycled mesh thong

The high-cut legs on this thong give a sexy Baywatch silhouette, and it comes in two staple shades: a pinky-orange and black. They’re made out of ultra-lightweight recycled mesh that’s super breathable and soft on your more delicate parts, and because it’s sheer and has flat, sheen trims it’s the perfect barely-there pair for underneath the slinkiest slip dress or tightest pair of booty shorts.

A cheeky little bikini set

A matching set is always the move, and this one is made out of uber-soft, cooling fabric with sustainable cotton linings and a 360-degree stretch, making it breathable and comfy on those hot, summer boob-sweat days.

A picnic-inspired graphic set

This UO-exclusive picnic print set is made of the same iconic super-fine recycled mesh that Parade is famous for, but with a juicy, fruity embroidered print. The bottoms have cheeky coverage and a slinky string waistband that won’t pinch or roll.

A super cheeky butterfly bottom, for your secret garden

These high-rise, cheeky undies have a cotton lining for plenty of ventilation and will give your itty-bitty thongs a run for their money. They’re dainty and delicate looking, but with a little more coverage, so they’re perfect for wearing under your vintage Levi’s..

A dreamy take on a cult-favorite

This style of thong is a cult-favorite amongst Parade fans for good reason. The super-silky mesh gives that barely-there feel and look. Plus, it now comes in this ethereal, pastel, tie-dye print that is giving us 90s beach goddess vibes.

Peep the rest of the collab on the Parade and Urban Outfitters sites today and support the Transgender Law Center.

