Ursa Major Wants to Find Solace in the Stars for His EP ‘Lo-Fi Sky’

It’s easy to follow suit to whatever everyone else is doing around you but Ursa Major is a 19-year-old Toronto-based producer and R&B artist would rather go a little off center for EP Lo-Fi Sky. The five track project settles in warm electronic sounds, bringing in shining keys and Major’s youthful vocals. Glittered with groove and head bobbing inducing basslines, it’s a refreshing contrast to Toronto’s often heavy and low distorted sounds.

“Lo-Fi Sky is a project that looks at the mundane and stagnant aspects of life and chooses to delve into the natural world, even though it is constantly in flux and unstable,” Ursa Major explains. “The same way art interrupts life’s dullness and routines, I recorded this project—guerilla style, wherever I could, and whenever I had a chance. The project slowly snuck its way out between the cracks of my daily life, and as I wrote and recorded, it served as my own little escape from the everyday. I hope you can find solace in it the same way as I did.” Listen to the EP stream below.

