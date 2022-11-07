An Air Force Plane Drew a Dick in the Sky With the Tip Pointing at a Russian Base

The U.S. Air Force said a U.S. military plane did not intentionally draw a dick in the sky—with the tip pointed directly at a Russian base.

Last week, a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flew a penis-shaped flight path after taking off in Cyprus and then idling over the Mediterranean toward Tartus, a coastal city in Syria where Russia has a naval base, according to the popular flight tracker Flightradar24.

A US military plane "painted a penis" in the sky near a Russian airbase, La Repubblica.



A KC-135 Stratotanker refueling plane remained for almost two hours east of Cyprus on Tuesday, in front of the Syrian base of Tartus, a stronghold of Moscow.



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SCs0QZhUMV — MAKS 24 🇺🇦👀 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) November 2, 2022

What the Air Force calls a simple cock up serves as a reminder of Russia’s ongoing violent assault against Ukraine, and the U.S.’ opposition to it.

“At this time, we do not believe the crew acted inappropriately,” an Air Force spokesperson said, adding that the aircraft was flying a “refuelling orbit consistent with requirements that met the needs of receiver aircraft.”

The spokesperson didn’t give additional details of the flight’s purpose, but Military.com said that the KC-135 remained over the eastern Mediterranean and didn’t enter Syrian airspace.

Naturally, Twitter users swelled with joy, some even opting to believe the military drew the dick on purpose.

“Someone gave that pilot the shaft’ so to speak,” one Twitter user said.

“I am PERFECTLY SATISFIED with this use of my tax dollars,” another tweeted.

This isn’t the first time a large vehicle has charted a phallic path: Last year, a large ship got stuck in the Suez Canal after inexplicably taking a giant dick-shaped journey. According to Military.com two Navy aviators drew genitals during their flight near Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, in 2017.

