US Border Patrol Blimp Broke Free, Drifted 600 Miles Before Crashing in Texas Suburb

As a living symbol of the chaotic futility of our current leadership, a US Customs and Border Protection surveillance blimp snapped free from its tether on South Padre Island, Texas. It then went on a fun little 600-mile jaunt across the state before it crashed into powerlines just outside of Dallas.

No one was hurt during any of this, which is great because it means I don’t have to feel guilty about laughing my way through that entire sentence. A “severe wind event” this past Monday caused the 200-foot-long blimp to snap off of its tether. The wind gusts were strong—30 mph—but not that much stronger than usual for the area.

The blimp’s operators lost contact with it as soon as it snapped off its tether. All officials could do at that point was stand idly by and watch a blimp slowly, painstakingly make a daring escape from its responsibilities as a border patrol tool.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Authorities lost track of the blimp after a while, with residents calling in sightings until Quinlan Fire and Rescue found the blimp on Tuesday in Hunt County, about 30 miles east of Dallas.

Chief Ryan Biggers of the South Hunt County Fire Rescue had no idea what border patrol was even saying to him when they called to discuss if he had seen a blimp anywhere. After some exploring, he found what looked like a giant white tarp wrapped around some powerlines.

Firefighter equipment wasn’t going to untangle that mess, so a heavy rotator wrecker was brought in. Two operators using a 60-ton crane removed the tangled debris in about two hours.

Neither US Customs and Border Protection nor the FAA chose to comment on the very funny escaped blimp, which makes complete sense given the personality types involved in the federal government these days.

These are guys whose mortal fear in life is being utterly humiliated, especially when it comes to anything that could in any way tarnish their paper-thin “Tough Guy Who Gets Shit Done” demeanor.

These types tend to shut down and suddenly become tightlipped after they’ve been humiliated, and let’s face it, this is a fairly humiliating error that makes them look foolish.