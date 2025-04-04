US Government Delays TikTok Ban… Again

Oh, there will certainly be a deal by Saturday, April 5, said Vice President JD Vance in an interview with Fox News. “It’ll come out before the deadline,” Vance said. “I think that we’re in a good place. We’re going to keep on working at it.”

Surprise, surprise. There’s no deal, and one is not coming by Saturday, after all. So rather than take away one of our main distractions from the financial hellscape raining down upon Wall Street at the moment and incurring the youths’ wrath, Trump’s administration signed another 75-day extension, so the new newer newest deadline by which TikTok needs to be sold to a U.S. buyer is June 19.

Or else it’ll be banned again. Or else else it’ll get another 75-day extension. This could easily end up like one of those furniture stores that’s been on a going out of business sale for years.

always close, but no cigar yet

Let me catch you up to this week’s episode of TikTok, the soap opera, brought to you by an administration with all the steadiness of a cocaine-addled ginger cat with a laser pointer. TikTok went offline briefly around 10:30 p.m. EST on January 18 after the American government ruled that its Chinese owner, ByteDance, had to sell TikTok to an American buyer or face a ban from operating in the U.S.

Then the next day, it was granted a 75-day extension. It was operational, but the Google Play Store and Apple App Store wouldn’t list it out of fear of the consequences of running afoul of a constantly shifting, ill-defined policy regarding the app. You could still download it back onto your phone if you deleted it too quickly, though.

Then Cupid or somebody else in a big diaper whispered into the ears of Google and Apple around Valentine’s Day (February 14, for you non-romantics) and it was back on the app store.

And with the expiration of the 75-day reprieve just days away earlier this week and no U.S. buyer yet locked down, the White House reaffirmed that a deal was coming. Well, no deal came. Instead, we got more stalling. So get your TikTok usage in now before it’s sold, or banned, or extended again. Don’t bother asking the White House. They seem to know even less than we all do.