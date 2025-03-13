US Influencer Stole a Baby Wombat From Its Mother and Filmed It. Now She Might Lose Her Visa.

A supposed hunting influencer from the U.S. might be losing her Australia visa after snatching a baby wombat from its mother.

Sam Jones, who markets herself online as a “wildlife biologist and environmental scientist,” shared a disturbing video of herself running off with a baby wombat while laughing at its panicked mother.

“Look at the mother!” said an Australian man who was recording the video. “Oh, it’s chasing after us!”

They’re both heard laughing at the distressed mother while Jones escapes toward their car.

“I caught a baby wombat!” she says excitedly as the baby wails and squirms in her arms.

“Hey, mom is right there,” she adds as she notices the wombat’s mother approaching them. “And she’s pissed!”

Eventually, she releases the wombat back into the wild.

After posting her video, she was hit with her own consequences.

Now, the Australian government is investigating the conditions of Ms Jones’ visa.

“Either way, given the level of scrutiny that will happen if she ever applies for a visa again, I’ll be surprised if she even bothers,” Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said in a statement.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also rightfully labeled the incident an “outrage.”

“They are gentle, lovely creatures… I suggest to this so-called influencer, maybe she should try some other Australian animals, maybe she should try a crocodile,” Albanese said. “Take a baby crocodile from its mother and see how you go there. Take another animal that can actually fight back rather than stealing a baby wombat from its mother.”

As I said earlier, Jones presents herself as a wildlife biologist and environmental scientist. You would hope someone like that would have a little more respect for animals…

She has since deleted the video and locked her account, but you can still watch the clip below.