Soothe Your Weary Soul with the Calming Sounds of US National Parks

Four years ago, Yellowstone National Park—which celebrated its 145th birthday yesterday—teamed up with Acoustic Atlas at Montana State University to put together a public domain library of ambient sounds from across the nearly 3,500-square mile US park. The result was a treasure trove of short clips including amphibians, birds, foxes, geysers, and more.

In a recent interview with The Huffington Post, Yellowstone audio producer Jennifer Jerrett shared some insight into how the project came together and discussed the challenges of recording wildlife.

Videos by VICE

“Animals like to be active when I like to be sleeping. And recording in the dim haze of twilight with super-sensitive microphones while wearing headphones can mess with your head a little,” she said. “I can’t tell you how many times I convinced myself that there was a grizzly bear around the corner when it was really something like an itty-bitty vole under the duff.”

Check out some of the soothing sounds below via The AV Club, and maybe consider booking a trip to America’s oldest national park while you still can.