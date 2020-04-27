US Navy Officially Publishes Three UFO Videos

The U.S. Navy has officially published three UFO videos that were previously published by the New York Times and former Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge’s UFO research group, To the Stars Academy. Together, they are three of the most famous UFO videos of all time and have spurred a renaissance in UFOlogy.

The videos are called “FLIR.mp4,” “GOFAST.wmv,” and “GIMBAL.wmv.” If you’re even remotely interested in UFOs, you’ve probably seen them all many times; the three videos were obtained and published in 2017 and 2018 by To the Stars Academy. Two of the videos were also included in a New York Times article detailing the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, which was run by a man named Luis Elizondo, who now works at DeLonge’s To the Stars Academy. In the last few days, the Navy has officially published these videos on its Freedom of Information Act page.

The videos are tantalizing evidence that military airmen have seen UFOs, and that the Pentagon has researched what they are. Previous reporting from Motherboard has shown that an investigatory arm of the Air Force has also studied the videos. Earlier this year, Motherboard also reported that the U.S. Navy has a classified version of the FLIR video, which was shot in 2004 off the coast of California. People who witnessed the UFOs told Popular Mechanics that they have seen a higher definition version of the video.

While the official release of these videos doesn’t actually give us any more information, it’s still important, because for years the Pentagon has been changing its story about these videos. It is, at the very least, a step forward for transparency on UFOs.