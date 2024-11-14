US Plagued by ‘Historically High’ Number of Preterm Births

The United States continues to be a scary place for women to give birth.

On its 2024 report card, March of Dimes, an organization dedicated to fighting for the health of moms and babies, gave the US a D+ for the third consecutive year. The grade remains the worst mark in the report’s history.

“Every baby deserves the chance for a healthy start,” Cindy Rahman, March of Dimes’ Interim President and CEO, said, “yet the data continue to show unacceptable health outcomes for far too many families.”

Per the organization, over 370,000 babies were born preterm in 2023. That rate—10.4 percent—is “historically high.”

The report also looked at how location impacted preterm birth rates. One-third of the largest US cities received an F grade for preterm birth rates. Overall, 24 states, many in the southeast, experienced worsening rates.

When it comes to race’s impact on preterm birth rates, the report found “significant disparities among racial and ethnic groups.” Black people are facing preterm birth rates 1.4 times higher than their peers.

Why Preterm Birth Rates Are So High

As for what’s to blame for the rising numbers, the organization cited a lack of prenatal care and chronic health issues. In 2023, the rate of inadequate prenatal care rose to 15.7 percent. That is the highest it’s been in a decade and is responsible for a nine percent rise in preterm births. Black and American Indian/Alaska Native communities are even worse off.

“As a clinician, I know the profound impact that comprehensive prenatal care has on pregnancy outcomes for both mom and baby,” Dr. Amanda P. Williams, Interim Chief Medical Officer at March of Dimes, said. “Yet, too many families, especially those from our most vulnerable communities, are not receiving the support they need to ensure healthy pregnancies and births.”

“The health of mom and baby are intricately intertwined,” Williams added. “If we can address chronic health conditions and help ensure all moms have access to quality prenatal care, we can help every family get the best possible start.”

The report found that pregnant people exposed to extreme heat and air pollution are more likely to give birth preterm. They could also have underweight or stillborn babies and suffer from preeclampsia.

Those two factors impact a lot of people. Nearly 40 percent of birthing people are at risk of exposure to extreme heat at some point in their pregnancy. Almost three in four birthing people are at risk of exposure to poor air quality.

Dr. Sarahn Wheeler, who was not involved with the report, addressed the report in an interview with NBC News. She told the outlet that “there is an increasing recognition that things like climate change” have a significant impact on preterm births.

Rahman assured women that “March of Dimes is committed to advocating for policies that make healthcare more accessible like Medicaid expansion, addressing the root causes of disparities, and increasing awareness of impactful solutions like our Low Dose, Big Benefits campaign, which supports families and communities to take proactive steps toward healthy pregnancies.”