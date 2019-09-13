Spice Up Sad Meal Prep

Meal prep monotony is real, and we understand why you’d want to toss that sad salmon… but here are four flavorful dishes that will last you through the week.
Ingredients:
For the Salmon Onigiri (rice balls)
1 filet Cooked salmon
Cooked sushi rice, warm (easier to work with)
2-3 tbsp. Kewpie mayo
A pinch of salt
Nori sheets (optional)
Directions
- Mix cooked salmon with mayonnaise and season to taste. It should have the consistency of tuna salad.
- Dampen hands with water (this is to keep rice from sticking to you) and lightly sprinkle them with salt.
- Take a handful of rice and shape it into a ball, then form a cup by pressing into the center of the ball.
- Place a spoonful of the salmon mixture in the center, and carefully cover with rice.
- Gradually shape into triangles, while pressing and turning the rice ball with your hands. Use pressure to ensure the rice ball holds its shape.
- Wrap in nori sheets if desired.
Ingredients:
For the Fried Chickpeas
1 can of Chickpeas
Approx. 1 qt. Frying oil (vegetable or canola)
Salt and spices, to taste
Directions
- Drain cooked chickpeas well and pat dry—take the extra time to ensure they are very dry, otherwise, your oil will bubble up and splatter.
- Heat about 2 inches of frying oil in a heavy-bottomed pan (approximately 300 degrees).
- Carefully drop in dry chickpeas in batches, and fry until they are golden brown.
Drain on paper towels.
- Toss hot fried chickpeas with salt or any spices that you like (paprika, curry powder, etc.)
Ingredients:
For the Ochazuke (Tea Rice)
1 cup Cooked rice
1-2 tbsp. Fried chickpeas
1 filet Cooked salmon, flaked
1 pot Japanese green tea, preferably sencha or good quality tea
Soy sauce and salt, to taste
Toppings
Furikake or kizami nori (shredded seaweed)
Sliced scallions
Directions
- Mix rice with furikake, and form a mound in the center of a deep bowl.
- Top with flaked salmon and fried chickpeas.
- Brew 1 cup of strong green tea, season with soy sauce or salt as desired, and pour over rice.
- Finish with thinly sliced scallions.
Ingredients:
For the Okayu (Rice Porridge)
This is often a breakfast dish/comfort food, like how Americans think of chicken noodle soup.
1 cup Cooked rice
4-5 cups Water or stock of your choice (chicken, dashi)
1 filet Cooked salmon
2-3 tbsp. Peanuts or crushed almonds
1/2 tsp. Grated ginger
1 tsp. Soy sauce
Salt, to taste
Scallions, thinly sliced (for garnish)
Soft boiled egg
Directions:
- Boil cooked rice with water or preferred stock, until the rice breaks up and the starch is released, creating a thick porridge-like consistency. About 30 minutes over medium-high heat. Use a non-stick sauce pot for easy cleanup.
- Season to taste with soy sauce and salt.
- Bring a pot of salted water to boil, drop in egg and cook for 7.5 minutes. Ice immediately.
- Top with cooked salmon, nuts, grated ginger, scallions, and soft boiled egg.
