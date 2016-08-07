USA Basketball Iced China So Hard, They Played Rock Paper Scissors for Techs

Ow. Just… ow. Team USA Basketball is showing up at the Olympics, playing the only basketball they know how to play—the kind that was invented in their country. It’s really unfair that this competition exist. I mean, seriously. Andrew Bogut is a one-man team for Australia. The Gasols exist. But come on, man. This is just rude.

To be fair, China has Yi Jianlian, who was had a stint with the Bucks, the Nets, the Wizards, and the Mavericks, but other than that, no one else has NBA experience on team China. The USA-China game ended in a 119-62 score, with USA falling just short of doubling China’s score. It got that ugly. To the point that the US threw down Rock, Paper, Scissors about who should shoot their techs. If this seems like a proximate analogy to how this game went, then yes, you are correct. This is just a game to these guys.