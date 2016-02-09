Watch Our Interview with the Patriotic Preteen Girls Singing Donald Trump’s Praises

In January, 11,000 people attending a Donald Trump rally in Florida were treated to the musical stylings of the USA Freedom Kids—a girl group clad in red, white, and blue, dancing and singing a song proclaiming all the ways the Republican candidate would make America great again. It also included the word “Ameri-tude.”

The mastermind behind the band is dad-turned-manager Jeff Popick, who created the group to spend more time with his daughter and her friends while also spreading Trump-style American pride during the 2016 election season.

Videos by VICE

VICE traveled to Fort Meyers, Florida, after that already famous Trump performance, to talk politics and freedom with Popick and the preteen singers.