Usain Bolt Beats Justin Gatlin by 1/100th of a Second — “It’s a Big Deal”

It has been seven years since Usain Bolt was etched into our collective unconscious as the greatest sprinter of all time at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. But after getting beaten by Justin Gatlin in Rome on June 6, 2013, and a slew of injuries, the man was struck by a touch of fallibility.

You can end that fallen hero narrative right now.

Videos by VICE

Bolt didn’t burn a hole in his world record time of 9.58 seconds, but he knocked off Gatlin, the American favorite, by one hundredth of a second at 9.79 at the 2015 IAAF World Championships 100m race in Beijing on Sunday.

By favorite, I don’t mean that people like Justin Gatlin. In fact, he’s pretty well reviled. In both 2001 and 2006, Gatlin was caught doping and put on a two and four year ban, respectively, from the sport. After a return, at 33, he ran 100m in 9.74 second, putting him at ninth best in the world. Thirty-three isn’t a spring chicken, and with Bolt at 29, it’s impressive that these two athletes remain on top despite their age.

Bolt was moved by his defense of the 100m title, saying,

“This win means a lot because I’ve been struggling all season and I was having problems with my start. I knew I had to put all that behind me and just drive. I understand why everyone wanted me to win but I wanted top win for myself really. It’s a big deal.”

So cast aside your jingoism for a second. Bolt’s victory is well earned.

[FTW! – USA Today]