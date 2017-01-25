Usain Bolt Loses “Triple Triple” After 2008 Olympic Relay Team Stripped of Gold for Doping Violation

If perhaps you’ve temporarily forgotten that there are wonderful things in the world, take a moment to reflect on Jamaican track star Usain Bolt’s majestic “triple triple” in Rio last summer, the third Olympics in which he took home three gold medals. Now throw it out the window with all your other hopes and dreams for a better tomorrow.

The International Olympic Committee announced on Wednesday that Jamaica’s 2008 Beijing Olympicrelay team, which included Bolt, has been stripped of their medals. As Inside the Games reports, re-analysis of a frozen sample of Bolt’s teammate Nesta Carter tested positive for banned stimulant methylhexaneamine, “a substance that was indirectly but not specifically on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited list at the time.”

Let’s have a look back at that simpler time, when Bolt was running harder than even a presidential candidate named Barack Obama.

News of Carter’s possible doping first surfaced this summer, as the IOC was retesting hundreds of athlete samples from the 2008 Olympics for prohibited substances that older methods might have originally missed.



The disqualification costs Bolt his legendary “triple triple”: gold in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay at the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics. It also means that Trinidad and Tobago are our newest gold medal winners in the men’s 4×100 relay event. Carter will have 21 days to appeal the decision to the IAAF before disciplinary proceedings begin.