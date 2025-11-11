Use Love Languages at Work. You Might Get a Promotion.

If the phrase “love languages” makes you roll your eyes, fair. It’s been used to justify everything from bad texting habits to open relationships. But one business expert believes the same framework could give your career a serious boost.

Jason Morris, CEO of Profit Engine, says emotional intelligence has become one of the most sought-after professional skills. “Employers are starting to prioritize emotional intelligence just as much as technical skill,” he says. “Knowing how people feel valued helps you lead better and connect faster.”

Below, Morris explains how the five “business love languages” can turn ordinary interactions into career capital.

Using Love Languages at Work Might Be the Fastest Way to Get a Promotion

1. Words of Affirmation

Everyone wants to feel seen. Praise in public, gratitude in private, or even a quick Slack message that says “you killed that presentation” goes a long way. “When you recognize someone’s effort, you create loyalty and build leadership credibility,” Morris says. People remember how you made them feel heard, not how often you spoke.

2. Acts of Service

Deadlines pile up. Projects stall. And then there’s that one person who steps in without being asked. “Helping others succeed shows initiative and generosity,” Morris says. Offering real help like editing a report, troubleshooting a tech issue, or backing someone in a tough meeting earns respect faster than self-promotion ever will.

3. Gifts

This one’s more about thought than money. Bringing coffee for a sleep-deprived teammate or slipping a thank-you note into someone’s notebook makes the day lighter. “Small gestures show emotional intelligence and genuine attention,” Morris says. A surprise snack at 3 p.m. can sometimes do more for morale than an all-hands pep talk.

4. Quality Time

Undivided attention has become a rare commodity. Giving someone your full attention feels almost radical. Morris says that presence builds deeper connections than endless check-ins ever could. Put your phone down, close your laptop, and listen when someone’s talking. It’s simple, but most people never do it.

5. Physical Touch (Within Reason)

Boundaries matter, but confidence speaks louder than words. A handshake that lands, steady eye contact, and an open posture all communicate assurance. “Your body language can project reliability before you speak a word,” Morris says. Professional presence sends a message long before you open your mouth.

Morris suggests practicing one a day—praise on Monday, help on Tuesday, presence on Wednesday. “Be authentic,” he adds. “People always sense when it’s forced.”

Sure, you’re great with spreadsheets. But it’s the person who makes everyone feel seen that really makes the moves.