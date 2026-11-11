Usher and Chris Brown Cancel Additional Shows on Extended R&B Tour

The total number of canceled shows on Usher and Chris Brown’s co-headlining tour has risen as of November 11, 2026. Two more dates have been canceled on the extended run of their R&B Tour, adding to the four shows canceled in late October.

According to cancellation notices on Ticketmaster, November 16 in Los Angeles and December 6 in Miami have been scrapped. There’s still no explanation from Ticketmaster, Usher, or Chris Brown. Currently, neither artist has released a statement.

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The numerous canceled shows were all during the extended leg of the R&B Tour. Originally, the tour was supposed to end in August 2026. However, Usher and Brown added more dates into December. The new conclusion is on December 12, while the pair are currently finishing up a short residency in Atlanta on November 11.

Usher and Chris Brown’s R&B Tour Hits Another Snag, Canceling Additional Shows

Fans who had tickets for the L.A. and Miami shows should keep an eye on their inboxes and social medias for the tour. It’s unclear if these shows will be rescheduled, as they’re part of the extended dates that weren’t originally planned. However, it’s possible that fans will at least receive a refund for the canceled tickets.

Back in October, the R&B Tour scrapped Baltimore, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, and Columbia, South Carolina. Organizers released a statement indicating that it was to “prioritize the health and well-being of the touring party and crew.” It’s worth noting that Chris Brown was due in court in London on October 26. He received a suspended sentence for a nightclub assault in 2023, for which he pleaded guilty.

In any case, Usher and Chris Brown’s return to touring after a brief pause in early November drew mixed reactions from fans and critics. The five-show residency in Atlanta kicked off on November 5, but started two hours late. A review in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted that the two never performed on stage together, and overall delivered an “underwhelming” performance. However, their subsequent Atlanta shows received much higher praise.

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