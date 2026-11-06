Usher and Chris Brown Spark Feud Rumors After Record-Setting Tour Stop Criticized by Fans as ‘Underwhelming’

Fans think that Usher and Chris Brown might be feuding. The rumors come after the pair’s record-setting tour stop in Atlanta got off to an “underwhelming” start, according to fans.

First, some important context: Usher and Brown are in the middle of a huge concert moment down in Georgia. They are the first artists to perform five shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during a single tour stop. This breaks Beyoncé’s previous record of four concerts.

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However, as TMZ reported, that first show got off to a very rocky start. The show is said to have begun hours later than it was scheduled. This seems to have led to both artists cutting their sets short significantly. It was also noted that Usher and Chris Brown never actually performed together.

Chris Brown seems to refute the beef rumors

TMZ reports that fans blasted the show as being “rushed”, while one fan called the concert “very underwhelming.” Many have reportedly said they will never attend another show by either performer, and some are trying to get refunds from Ticketmaster.

As a side story to this, the whole thing has sparked rumors that Usher and Chris Brown are beefing. It’s not clear if the show itself is what folks presume started the beef. Or if maybe it started beforehand. But one thing TMZ points to is Usher calling the concert “my show” when it was a co-headlining tour and concert event.

One crucial person is refuting the rumors, though: Chris “Breezy” Brown. In a post on social media, Brown called the “internet” talk “cap” by using a blue hat emoji. He then added, “Don’t fall for it.”

So maybe there’s no beef, and all is copacetic between the two modern R&B stars. But Usher has yet to say anything publicly, so only time will tell.

Usher and Chris Brown still have four more shows in Atlanta

Altogether, the 2026 ATL run includes shows on Nov. 5, 6, 8, 10, and 11. Initially, Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced two concerts. Additional dates were added later due to ticket sales and overwhelming demand from fans.

The majority of the shows are sold out, but some tickets might still be available.

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