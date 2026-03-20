Usher and Justin Bieber Get Into Near-Fist Fight at Beyoncé‘s Oscars After Party

It’s impossible to tell the story of Justin Bieber without Usher. The R&B superstar took on the responsibility of mentoring Bieber almost immediately in his career. His manager at the time, Scooter Braun, and Usher signed the young star as part of a joint venture. Then, they parlayed that into a deal with LA Reid and the Island Def Jam Music Group. As Bieber rose through the ranks and became a pop superstar, Usher remained a mentor the entire way.

However, it seems there’s nothing but bad blood between Usher and Justin Bieber nowadays. In a report from TMZ, the pair got into a heated altercation at an Oscars afterparty hosted by Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Regardless of the power couple’s status, though, it couldn’t keep the two from nearly coming to a fist fight. In the end, there was no physicality between Usher and Bieber. However, apparently, the former approached the latter with “energy and anger,” almost coming to blows.

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There’s no word on what exactly the conflict at the party was about. No one in Usher’s camp said anything, but there’s been lots of drama stirring up in Bieber’s camp. Apparently, JB has been hard at work distancing himself from people he would have associated with in the past. Moreover, that thorniness led to a rude demeanor towards Usher over the years.

Justin Bieber And Usher Nearly Fight at Oscars Afterparty

Despite Bieber’s disposition towards Usher, the Confessions star has never held back on his fondness for the “Baby” singer. In a February 2024 interview with the Breakfast Club, he even tried to get Bieber to perform with him on the biggest stage of them all, the Super Bowl.

“I honor and recognize that my brother, you know, he—I think that it might’ve been the fact that he’s just wanting to tell a different story right now, and I understand that,” Usher said of Justin Bieber. “But we did have a brief conversation, and we’re gonna do something else in the future. No love lost or anything like that.”

Regardless, he argued that it was only a matter of time before Justin Bieber would take over the Super Bowl stage on his own one day. “He’s gonna play the Super Bowl. I’ll go ahead and give you that—in the future. I profess that over his life. It’s time, because he has a career that deserves it. But it just didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to,” Usher added.