Usher Claps Back at the Woman Who Snubbed Him on Stage: ‘God Don’t Like Ugly’

You don’t just diss Usher and get away with it. During a concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, he invited a woman we now know is named Gabrielle Cheyenne on stage. While performing the steamy “Can U Handle It”, she looked extremely uncomfortable. She awkwardly smiled but seemed disinterested in the whole affair.

The R&B legend immediately noticed, slowly backed away, and essentially shooed her off stage. “I don’t think she wants to be on stage,” he said with a look of confusion on his face. Just because of one hiccup doesn’t mean he’s going to stop the seductive part of his performances. Instead, he’s just making it clear to fans they better not come on stage if they’re going to be all weird and uneasy.

Videos by VICE

During a show in Birmingham, Alabama, Usher firmly asked any ladies to be sure they wanted to be up there with him. “Now before we get started, don’t bring ya a** up here if you don’t wanna be here,” he addressed the audience. “God don’t like ugly, but he most certainly don’t feel too good about pretty privilege either.”

Chris Brown could be seen on stage laughing and grinning while they both pursued a special lady in the crowd. Since we didn’t get another crazy viral moment, it seems like the ladies knew the assignment this time.

Usher Responds to The Fan He Kicked Off Stage in Nashville

Social media has proven deeply sympathetic to the Confessions star’s request. Why get on stage if you don’t really want to do it with him? Save that for someone who would actually love to be on stage with Usher.

One fan argued that just because you’re pretty doesn’t mean you’re entitled to be on stage. “What he said is valid,” they said. “Don’t get up there ’cause you’re pretty and you want everybody to see you when this man has a show to put on. Then you know exactly what that show is ’cause you paid for the tickets to see it in person.”

Another person argued that Usher probably shouldn’t have booted Gabrielle Cheyenne off the stage completely. However, they do acknowledge that there’s a ton of truth to what he said to the crowd that night. Regardless, in a separate post in the X thread, you can see Chris Brown not struggling to get a woman who wanted to share the stage with him.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage